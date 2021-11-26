Second dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine underway in Tonga

At least 13,119 people out of the target 13,783 of 12-17 year olds and pregnant women have been inoculated with first doses and 5 had received their second dose as at November 23.

For those aged 18 and over, around 60,082 (95%) of the eligible population of 63,128 have received first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 45,076 (71%) have received second doses.

This means, out of Tonga’s 105,924 total population, 73,201 people (69%) have now received first doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine and 45,081 (43%) are fully vaccinated.

At least 28 percent of Tonga’s population is not yet eligible for the vaccines, including infants and under 12-year-olds.