Seeds bound for Tonga to help farmers replant after volcanic eruption

Both food gardens and commercial production were affected by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, two weeks ago.

As Tonga begins to rebuild and farmers look to replant their gardens - organisations like the Pacific Community, SPC are stepping forward to help.

SPC’s head of Land Resources Pila Kami said it was the ash that caused the most damage.

“We grow a lot of sweet potatoes or dalo – we also grow a lot of yams. A lot of these root crops will need be harvested and replanted,” he said.

Mr Kami, who is from Tonga, said SPC is sending seeds to Tonga to help farmers.

“We want basic vegetables like cucumber, lettuce and beans…to provide a nutritious response for the people,” he said.

Photo ABC Radio Australia