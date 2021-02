TD09F is moving at a speed of 15knots (30km/hr) and is expected to lie at about 380km West Northwest of Nuku'alofa at 4pm today.

According to Tonga Met, associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to affect the group by today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain could cause flooding in low lying areas.

Residents in coastal areas can expect very rough seas and damaging swells up to five metres.

Photo source Tonga Met Services