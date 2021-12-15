Siaosi Sovaleni elected Tonga PM Designate

Sovaleni received 16 votes during the election by the elected representatives of Parliament earlier this afternoon.

The Interim Minister of Education was re-elected to Parliament in the general election last month.

Sovaleni was one of two nominees for the position of Prime Minister.

Former Minister of Finance, Aisake Eke was the other nominee.

Sovaleni, aged 51 was first elected to Parliament in November 2014 general election.

He also served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment and Communication.

Photo screenshot Fale Alea O' Tonga Caption: Tonga's PM Designate Siaosi Sovaleni