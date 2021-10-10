Simana Village receives assistance from New Zealand for kitchen and dining hall project

New Zealand High Commissioner to Tonga, Tiffany Babington approved TOP$19,500 to support Simana’s “Kitchen and Dining Hall project”.

Simana Village has never had a proper sanitary kitchen for its female students currently studying in Sia’atoutai.

The current kitchen is an old dormitory where walls were knocked down to make more space for a kitchen area.

Due to the poor condition of the kitchen, funding was needed to renovate and upgrade the kitchen and dining hall.

The new kitchen and dining hall will be spacious enough for cooking, meal preparation and seating for 40-50 female students in the college.

“The New Zealand High Commission grant will definitely help the female students access a good sanitary and hygienic kitchen environment that will lead to healthier and more successful lives. We are grateful for this great assistance provided by the Government of New Zealand” Project Coordinator Rev. Sione Vao stated.

The New Zealand High Commission Fund supports small scale and short-term community based projects to reduce poverty and contribute to a more secure and prosperous world.

Photo supplied New Zealand High Commission, Development Program Coordinator Lesieli Nai (left) and Rev. Sione Vao, Reverend and Finance Officer for Simana Village.