Six Nations Rugby help raise funds for Tonga

The international rugby tournament, which is comprised of all six Unions and Federations, has confirmed it will make a £100,000 donation to the Tonga relief efforts.

On 15 January, a violent eruption occurred at the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’api volcano in Tonga causing a Pacific-wide tsunami, swamping coastlines as far away as Peru, and releasing a cloud of ash billowing more than 20km high.

Many houses in Tonga were completely or partially destroyed, while ashfall and saltwater intrusion continues to threaten people’s health, agriculture, and the local ecosystem.

In response to the devastation in Tonga, the IFRC has launched an emergency appeal seeking to raise 2.5 million Swiss Francs (approx. £2m) to provide urgent assistance including safe water, tarpaulins, shelter materials, tool kits to rebuild and household items including kitchen cooking sets and hygiene kits.