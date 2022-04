That's a drop of about 60 from the previous day's total.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni announced the new figures in a televised statement on Thursday morning.

Hu'akavameiliku said 5,541 people had recovered from the disease.

He credited a high vaccination rate with 90 percent of Tonga's eligible population fully vaxxed.

The latest Government figure on Covid deaths officially stands at nine.