Soft closing ceremony for Tonga 2020 Parliament session

Lord Luani, Lord Vaea, and Lord Tuita will deliver the message from the Throne during the ceremony.

The programme starts at 10:30 am (local time).

The parliament session will be remembered for the motion of no confidence that was moved against Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa by nine members of the Democratic Party founded by the late Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva, plus a member of the current government who crossed the floor to join the opposition.

The motion detailed several allegations at Tu'i'onetoa, mostly around government spending.

The vote was defeated 13-9.

Tu'i'onetoa will remain PM until November when there will be a general election.

Photo file RNZ