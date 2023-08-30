Solve for Tomorrow unveiled in Tonga

Present were representatives of Ministry of Education and Training Tonga (MET), Samsung Electronics New Zealand, and the UNDP Accelerator Lab Pacific.

As Samsung seeks to improve people’s lives through technology, so too will the students address critical social and environmental challenges in their communities with the new skills they develop.

The students will be empowered by Samsung technology, free professional development support for teachers, and mentorship.

This seminal occasion was attended by leading educators, school teachers, students, as well as representatives from Samsung Electronics New Zealand and UNDP Accelerator Lab.

Tonga is the first country in the Pacific to engage with the programme, after signing a MoU agreement in Nuku’alofa earlier in the year.