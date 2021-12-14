Sovaleni reportedly garners noble backing in Tonga PM race

Mr Sovaleni has gained support at the expense of his rival, former finance minister, 'Aisake Eke according to Radio New Zealand Pacific correspondent Kalafi Moala.

Mr Moala said Mr Sovaleni now has 12 MPs backing him with Mr Eke's numbers slipping to five, but he says the way the nine nobles vote remains the key.

He said there are reports that two nobles are preparing to back Mr Sovaleni, which give him the crucial 14 votes.

"So it looks absolutely unlikely that the nobles will stand together in their vote for Eke, particularly when you see such a gap in numbers," he said.

"For them to vote for Eke would show that they are really manipulating the choice for prime ministership, they are not going with the popular vote. They have their agenda."

Nominations for Prime Minister close today.

Elected representatives will meet tomorrow morning to elect a new Prime Minister.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption::Caretaker Minister of Education Siaosi Sovaleni