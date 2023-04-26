SPC Director General visits Tonga Prime Minister

Dr. Minchin's three day visit to Tonga is for the commissioning of the Polynesian Regional Office (PR), which will open tomorrow at the O.G.Sanft Building in Nuku'alofa.

They discussed SPC's work including Climate Change Flagship recently announced by New Zealand and what this means for Tonga; educational support; Climate Change Resilience and Disaster Management and Response; recovery from natural disasters affecting Tonga; Energy work and support for PRCREE and Digital Transformation and ICT including Hon Prime Minister as a Champion for Digital Earth Pacific(DEP).

Photo PMO