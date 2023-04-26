 

SPC Director General visits Tonga Prime Minister

BY: Loop Pacific
13:08, April 26, 2023
The Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) Director General, Dr. Stuart Minchin paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku, this morning.

Dr. Minchin's three day visit to Tonga is for the commissioning of the Polynesian Regional Office (PR), which will open tomorrow at the O.G.Sanft Building in Nuku'alofa.

They discussed SPC's work including Climate Change Flagship recently announced by New Zealand and what this means for Tonga; educational support; Climate Change Resilience and Disaster Management and Response; recovery from natural disasters affecting Tonga; Energy work and support for PRCREE and Digital Transformation and ICT including Hon Prime Minister as a Champion for Digital Earth Pacific(DEP).

 

