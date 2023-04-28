SPC opens its new Polynesia Regional Office in Tonga

The new Polynesia Regional office, located at the O.G.Sanft Building, will serve as a hub to enhance support for the people and communities in the SPC Polynesian Member Countries (PMC).

The new office will also serve as a centre for SPC's operations in Polynesia, providing support and assistance to PMC and it will focus on strengthening partnerships with members and partners across Polynesia.

The event was also attended by Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu, and Ministers of Cabinet; and SPC's Director General Dr Stuart Minchin and SPC's Regional Director for Polynesia Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago - Elisara, media, and partners present in Tonga.

During the opening ceremony, Hu’akavameiliku addressed the attendees and highlight the significance of this milestone and the importance of this new office for Tonga and the Polynesian sub-region.

This event will also provide an opportunity to highlight the recent funding announcement for SPC’s Climate Change Flagship Programme, by the Deputy Prime Minister on behalf of the Government of New Zealand, which will contribute to SPC's efforts to support Pacific peoples and communities.

This new funding is a testament to the importance of SPC’s work in the region and this new office is looking forward to exploring how they will elevate and strengthen the delivery of SPC’s climate change services in Polynesia.

Photo PMO