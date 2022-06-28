 

Speaker releases Ha’apai by-election date

BY: Loop Pacific
13:07, June 28, 2022
14 reads

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua has issued to the Electoral Commission, the writ of election for a by-election to elect a Parliamentary Representative for the people of the Ha’apai 12 Electoral Constituency.

The by-election has been called due to the vacant parliamentary seat for the Ha’apai 12 Constituency, which occurred upon the passing of the Member of Parliament, the late  Vili Manuopangai Faka’osiula Hingano on 10 June 2022.

The date for the by-election to elect a Representative for the people of Ha’apai 12 was confirmed yesterday for Thursday 1 September 2022, after consultation between the Lord Speaker of Parliament and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Rt. Hon. Lord Dalgety Q.C, as required by section 6 of the Legislative Assembly Act.

 

 

Photo file credit Kaniva News 

     

Tags: 
Ha'apai by-election
1 September
Tonga
  • 14 reads