Speaker releases Ha’apai by-election date

The by-election has been called due to the vacant parliamentary seat for the Ha’apai 12 Constituency, which occurred upon the passing of the Member of Parliament, the late Vili Manuopangai Faka’osiula Hingano on 10 June 2022.

The date for the by-election to elect a Representative for the people of Ha’apai 12 was confirmed yesterday for Thursday 1 September 2022, after consultation between the Lord Speaker of Parliament and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Rt. Hon. Lord Dalgety Q.C, as required by section 6 of the Legislative Assembly Act.

Photo file credit Kaniva News