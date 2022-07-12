Spike in domestic violence after volcanic eruption in Tonga

Guttenbeil-Likiliki says the centre now handles an average of over 50 cases per month compared to between 25 and 30 before the eruption.

She said domestic violence hiked soon after the eruption, with nine rape cases reported in the first two months.

"It was such a challenging time in Tonga, and in the first weeks," she said.

"The Crisis Centre is part of a case management team with the Tonga Police. Tonga Police said out of all the total crimes in the first four weeks, domestic violence is at the top, and we weren't surprised. We knew that was going to happen."