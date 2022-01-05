Storm warning issued for parts of Tonga

The weather bulletin issued by Fua’amotu Weather Forecasting Centre said the warning is for areas in Vava'u, Ha'apai, Tongatapu, 'Eua and Niuafo'ou land areas.

“Fresh to strong north to northeast winds with momentary gusts of up to gale to destructive storm force winds.”

The winds are expected to decrease this afternoon.

Flooding was reported in Neifau and Vava’u due to blocked drains but did not require national response.

So far, there were no reports of damage due to the storm.

The Tonga Meteorological Services reported that the mean sea level pressure recorded at Fua'amotu Airport at 1pm yesterday was 1004.1 millibars and the relative humidity was 89%.