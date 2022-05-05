Sunergise donates solar kits to support Tonga

Acting Prime Minister of Tonga Poasi Tei accepted the humanitarian support of 504 solar lighting and phone charging kits, presented by Sunergise and Clay Energy representative Nikolasi Fonua in Nuku’alofa.

With 85 percent of the country’s population of 105,000 people affected by the 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai eruption and tsunami, Tonga faces a long road to recovery. The twin natural disasters resulted from what was probably the largest volcanic eruption in the 21st century with tsunami waves up to 15 m (49 ft) high.

Valued at FJD$75.00 (US$34) each, the 1.5W NIWA Starlight One portable solar lighting and phone-charging kits each provide up to 45 hours of run time and will be distributed to households that remain vulnerable by Tonga’s Department of Energy in coordination with aid teams.

“The shockwaves from the disaster have been felt right around the Pacific,” said Sunergise director Ajay Raniga. “As solar providers in the region we, and our equipment partners at Niwa, show solidarity with the Kingdom of Tonga, which has been hit particularly hard following the eruption. They are doing a great deal to respond under challenging circumstances and these solar lighting and phone charging kits will assist to build resilience.”

Sunergise and Clay Energy have over 18MW of solar power implementations in the Pacific region.

Photo supplied