Supreme Court finds Tongatapu 4 MP guilty of bribery

As a result, the court has declared Moeaki’s election to Parliament void.

Kaniva News reports Moeaki was found guilty after the court heard a petition from Mateni Tapueluelu who stood unsuccessfully against Moeaki in the contest for the Tongatapu 4 constituency, which comprises Ma’ufanga, Houmakelikao, Fangaloto, ‘Anana, ‘Umusi, Popua, Patangata, Tukutonga, Pangaimotu and Siesia.

At the time of the election on November 18, 2021, Tapueluelu held the seat and Moeaki was Minister of Labour, Commerce and Industries.

Moeaki won the election.

Tapueluelu asked the Supreme Court to overturn the result on the grounds that Moeaki had committed bribery.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Māteni Tapueluelu (L), Tatafu Moeaki