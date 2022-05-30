Suva Yacht Club donates towards relief efforts in Tonga

The donation was made in conjunction with Stage Tech, Dragon Music and Du Aull Services.

The Secretary for Suva Tongan Church, Sina Kami said the fund would be transferred to Tonga under the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO).

She thanked the organisers for the donation.

“This means a lot to us, we thank you for your calls for support and the musical festival to help raise funds,” she said.

Tonga is recovering from the effects of a volcanic eruption and tsunami in January of this year.

Fiji Sun reports the money was raised through Music Festival event held at the Royal Suva Yacht Club on 19 February 2022.

The musical festival featured 20 local artists.

More than 300 people attended the event.

Photo credit: Nolishma Narayan Caption: Royal Suva Yacht Club (RSYC) General Manager, Razia Nisha (left), RSYC Vice Commodore, Patrick Todd, RSYC Commodore, Spencer Ah- Sam, Suva Tongan Church Treasurer, Ana Fa and Secretary Sina Kami (right).