Taliai Military Camp Mess refurbishment completed

LTCOL Sean Benporath handed back the Mess to LTCOL Sione Mapakaitolo, of the Tonga Land Force, after the completion of a refurbishment programme of the facility.

The Mess is part of the ongoing refurbishment works, sponsored by the Australian Defence Cooperation Programme and will be used by the Land Force, Tonga Marines and Air Wing at Taliai Military Camp.

The Taliai Refurbishment programme is designed to improve the quality of life of His Majesty’s Armed Forces posted to the camp and to ensure recruits have access to quality facilities during their training.

The refurbishment works were undertaken by Fletcher Construction.

