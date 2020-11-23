TAMA set up under Tonga government’s corporatization venture

TAMA took over the management of the Small Industries Centre from government along with the responsibility for the remainder of its loan from the World Bank of $1.5 million.

TAMA's Chief Executive Officer, Tevita Hu’akau said that they had struck an agreement with government in 2015, to pay only the interest on the loan for five years.

“But starting this month, and last week we repaid the interest and a portion of the principal.”

Hu’akau added that they have made a subsidiary loan agreement with government for TAMA to repay the $1.5m loan principal during the next eight years.

“We have to pay government not less than $200,000 annually.”

The other core staff of TAMA are Tama’a Ma Maka who is the Finance Manager, Accounting Officer, Taumoha’apai Filise and the Operation Manager, ‘Oholei Tui.

The other government properties that are under TAMA’s management are eight acres of the former Commodities Board’s property at Havelu, the Sea Star Fishing Company Ltd, two acres of land on Vuna Road at Sopu, and four acres of the SIC property at Neiafu, Vava’u.

Hu’akau also said that currently there are 64 businesses in operation at the SIC, employing 227 workers (170 Tongans and 56 foreigners).

Meanwhile, the other public enterprises are: Ports Authority Tonga, Tonga Airports Ltd., Tonga Broadcasting Commission, Tonga Communications Corporation, Tonga Development Bank, Tonga Market Ltd., Tonga Post Ltd., Waste Authority Ltd., Tonga Water Board, Tonga Power Ltd., Tonga Forest Products Ltd., Tonga Export Quality Management Ltd., Tonga Cable Ltd. and the Friendly Island Shipping Agency.