TC Ana could impact Tonga by late today

According to the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Tropical Cyclone Ana (Category 2) was located 565km West of Nuku’alofa at 7am today (local time).

TC Ana is moving South Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr).

The maximum winds near its centre is about 60 knots (120km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 80 knots (160km/hr).

The FTCWC said on its current track, the cyclone could bring destructive storm force winds to Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau and damaging gale force winds to Haapai, Tongatapu and Eua groups by late today or early Tuesday.

Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorm continues to affect Tonga.

