TC Yasa further downgraded to category 2

In the latest weather report, Tropical Cyclone “Yasa” Category 2 was located West or about 295km Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 430 Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u at 7am today.

The system is moving South at about 06 knots (12km/hr).

The sustained maximum winds near the center is about 60 knots (120km/hr) with momentary gust up to 75 knots (150km/hr).

On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “Yasa” is expected to lie at about 275km West of Nuku’alofa and 305km West Northwest of ‘Eua at 1pm today.

Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect the group today.

