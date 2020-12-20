TC Yasa warning for Tonga cancelled

Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre was deactivated at 1pm (local time) today.

Associated warnings currently in-force for Tonga

A gale warning remains in-force for Tele-Ki-Tonga, Tele-Ki-Tokelau, Tonga and ‘Eua land areas and coastal waters.

Strong wind warning in-force for Vava’u and Ha’apai land areas and coastal waters.

A heavy damaging swell warning remains in-force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remains in-force for Niuas land areas.

A small craft advisory remains in-force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

No damage reported

National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Director Mafua Maka said, “no damages have been reported”.

Photo supplied