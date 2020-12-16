TC Zazu moves away from Tonga, no major damage on Vava’u

Pacific Journalist who is based in Nuku’alofa, Iliesa Tora says he is glad that no one took the warnings lightly and they had the urgency to keep safe.

“The cyclone is moving away. But everyone was on alert and prepared, from government down to the people.”

The kingdom was being hit by Cyclone Zazu yesterday, with winds gusting up to 120 kilometre an hour.

Cyclone Zazu, has moved away from the Tongan islands of Vava'u towards the ocean between Tonga and Niue.

The category 2 system with average winds of up to 95 km/h was moving in a southeast direction and forecast to be 240km from Alofi, 490km from Nuku'alofa by the afternoon.

There have been no reports of major damage from Vava'u.