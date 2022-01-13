Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Tonga Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and promoting international cooperation, adding that hosting it during the UAE's Golden Jubilee adds further to its significance.

Expo's theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" embodies a set of objectives, he added, while underscoring its role as a platform to explore new ways to drive growth and prosperity and establish partnerships of the future in the economic, business, trade, investment, talent acquisition, tourism and culture fields.

Tonga’s pavilion offers visitors outstanding experiences of learning and exploration, through various environmental shows and initiatives in line with the pavilion’s theme.

Tonga’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai aims to promote the country’s tourism and agriculture sectors and highlight the risks posed by climate change.

Photo supplied