Three charged with murder of Auckland mum Meliame Fisi’ihoi

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police said Police have worked tirelessly since Fisi’ihoi was killed in her Favona home on 15 January 2020 to identify those allegedly involved and hold them to account.

Fisi'ihoi was watching TV in the sitting room when she got up to check a noise she heard outside.

The mother of seven was shot through a window near the front door about 2.45am.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 28 have been jointly charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Bright said, “Police’s commitment to this investigation has never wavered and we were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made, however some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve.”

She said today’s arrests are a credit to the hard work and dedication shown by the Operation Truro investigation team.

“We hope the arrests today provides Mrs Fisi’ihoi’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.”

“We want to thank the Favona community for their cooperation during this investigation and hope they are also comforted by these developments,” Bright said.

Earlier this year, Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua expressed concern that the case remained unsolved, one year after Fisihoi was shot and killed.

He told local media that the police silence was not good enough when families were living in fear.

At that time Police said that seeking justice for Fisihoi was their priority and were making good progress, but wouldn’t comment any further due to operational reasons.

Photo source RNZ Caption: Meliame Fisi’ihoi