Three men charged with murder of South Auckland grandmother Meliame Fisi'ihoi

The 22-year-old and 28-year-old also face a charge each of causing grievous bodily harm to a person and discharging a firearm at three people in Favona on December 4, 2019.

The NZ Herald reports all three appeared separately before the court.

They have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at the High Court in Auckland on May 5, where they are expected to enter pleas.

A large group of people were in the public gallery for the trio's appearance.

The three accused each acknowledged the group before being remanded into police custody.

Fisi'ihoi was watching TV in the sitting room when she got up to check a noise she heard outside her Favona home in January last year.

She was shot through a window near the front door about 2.45am. It is understood her killing was a case of mistaken identity.

"We hope the arrest today (Thursday) provides Mrs Fisi'ihoi's family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them," said Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright.

"We want to thank the Favona community for their co-operation during this investigation and hope they are also comforted by these developments."

Police said their commitment to the investigation - which has been ongoing since the death in January last year - has "never wavered".

"We were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made. However, some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve," Bright said.