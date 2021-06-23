 

Three plead not guilty over MMA fighter Fau Vake’s death but one admits assault

BY: Loop Pacific
10:13, June 23, 2021
Three of the four men charged in relation to the death of MMA fighter Liufau Tu'iha'angana Vake, known as Fau Vake in central Auckland have pleaded not guilty.

The 25-year-old rising MMA fighter died in hospital after he was hit from behind on Symonds St on May 16.

RNZ reports four men appeared at the Auckland High Court on Wednesday in front of a packed public gallery of Vake's friends, family and teammates, including UFC star Dan Hooker.

One man, Ofa Folau, pleaded guilty to two assault charges, and a sentencing date has been set down for August.

However the three others, one of whom is charged with manslaughter, entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers.

They have interim name suppression, and a trial date has been set for October next year.

 

 

Photo file Caption: Tongan – Kiwi MMA fighter Liufau Tu'iha'angana Vake, known as Fau Vake

 

     

