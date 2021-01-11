Tonga’s Ambassador presents Letter of Credence to Cuba

The presentation on 5 January was held in a virtual ceremony at the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations.

During the Credentials ceremony, Ambassador Tōnē conveyed messages of best wishes from His Majesty King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga, as well from the Prime Minister, Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, to the President of Cuba for his good health and longevity as well as the welfare and the prosperity of the peoples of the Republic of Cuba.

His Excellency Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez made congenial remarks about Cuba’s friendly relations with Tonga, notably the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the continuing partnership on human resource development, particularly scholarships offered for Tongan medical students to study in Cuba.

