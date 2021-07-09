Tonga’s Chief Justice rejects bail application by Lavulavu couple

Kaniva News reports in his 18 pages ruling Mr Whitten said he was not satisfied that Lavulavu “are obvious or even reasonable”.

He said the couple failed to fullfil the requirement by the bail law.

This “leads to the conclusion that, at this time, the Court does not consider it fit to admit them to bail pending their appeal”.

“Accordingly, the applications are refused”.

Condemned by the Supreme Court as dishonest and deceitful, the Lavulavus have been sentenced to five and six years respectively for their part in defrauding the government school grant scheme.

Judge Cooper, presiding, described their crime as “the worst sort of dishonesty.”

“The conduct of these defendants would be disgraceful in anyone, but for a member of cabinet, and a man who used his political connections and position to facilitate these frauds, goes beyond just criminally reprehensible,” he said.

They were found guilty of fraudulently obtaining a total of $558,600 by false pretences, from the Ministry of Education and Training by lying in applications for money from the Technical Vocational Educational Training Grant about the number of students enrolled at their private college, the ‘Unuaki ‘o Tonga Royal Institute.

Appeal grounds

The identical Notices of Appeal run to some 20 pages consisting of an apparent 14 grounds, many with numerous ‘particulars’ which, in combination, raise various questions of law, fact and mixed law and fact.

The couple through their lawyer William Edwards Jnr made 14 claims including the trial judge erred in applying the law of agency and finding that Mr Lavulavu was liable for the representations made by Mrs Lavulavu on all three counts;

They also claimed they were both liable for the acts of a Unuaki ‘o Tonga Royal Institute employee who prepared and signed the TVET application for that period.

In their appeal they claimed that Mr Lavulavu knew of the falsity of the applications by reason only that, his wife, Mrs Lavulavu knew of the falsity.

It said the trial judge misstated certain of the evidence, in a manner prejudicial to the appellants and thereby demonstrated bias towards them.

“The conduct of the trial was therefore unfair and the verdicts are therefore unsafe and unreliable”.

Justice Whitten said Mr Edwards’ submission that the trial judge erred in applying the law of agency lies at the heart of grounds 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Mr Edwards did not make any submission in relation to the authorities cited by the trial judge which illustrated the application of agency principles.

Mr Edwards did not cite any authority in support of his submission that the law of agency is not applicable in fixing criminal liability in Tonga.

“Despite its title, the operative provisions of the Civil Law Act do not limit or exclude the importation of the English common law in criminal proceedings”.