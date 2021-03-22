Tonga’s Communication Department completes Radio Operator training

Chief Executive Officer, Paula Ma’u opened the training that was attended by participants from government Ministries, Public Enterprises, Community and Tour Operators.

Ma’u reminded the participants of the importance of being certified as an Operator to operate VHF and HF Radio communication equipment.

“This equipment provides services that are unique to maritime, a medium of communication during disaster saving peoples’ life. Not only that, Tonga by law is bound by international convention with the International Telecommunication Union Radio Regulation 2020 and International Maritime Organization and is our obligation that we provide this training in compliance.”

The training was held at the Vava’u Emergency Coordination Centre of the Ministry of MEIDECC.