Tonga’s Compost toilet and septic tank project launches in Ha’atafu

Department of Environment Tonga Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora said the Tonga IW R2R Project, under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, implemented the project.

Tora added that the compost toilet is one of the pilot projects now being implemented at Kolovai Government Primary School and Kanokupolu GPS.

Global Environment Facility is funding the project.

It is managed by the Pacific Ridge to Reef project.

Tonga IW R2R project is working with Tongatapu 5 Youth Council and the communities to implement the compost toilet project.

Meanwhile, His Highness Prince Ata was the chief guest at the Tonga IW R2R Pilot project launch at the Tonga in Ha'atafu.

The people of Ha'atafu, Kolovai and Kanokupolu are expected to benefit from the project.