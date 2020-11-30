Tonga’s Culture and Heritage Division to begin cleanup campaign in Vava’u

This ongoing program is part of the Ministry’s “Beautify Tonga” campaign, which started at ‘Eua then Ha’apai and now Vava’u in lieu of the usual festivities held during the year.

With the borders closed to visitors and tourists, the Honourable Minister, Mrs. ‘Akosita Havili Lavulavu, CEO, Mr. Sione Finau Moala-Mafi and Tourism staff have taken the initiative to organise events and programs to encourage sustainable activities that promote Tourism in Tonga and be reminiscent that Tourism is everybody’s business.

Following the village inspections, Vava’u residents and visitors will be treated to a Talent & Poetry Night competition with awards on Wednesday 2nd November 2020 and a Tongan Kava Club singing & composition competition with awards on Thursday 3rd November 2020.

A special medal presentation by the Honourable Prime Minister, Rev. Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa will be presented to some special locals and civil servants in appreciation of their long service and significant contributions to Vava’u.

The Prime Minister’s Office will commence their Program on Friday 4th November through Sunday 6th November 2020 which includes a National Day of Fasting & Prayer.

The Ministry of Tourism is grateful for all the support and participation in the villages clean-up campaign, festival programs and kind hospitality rendered throughout the Kingdom during these unprecedented times.