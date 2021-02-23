Tonga’s Environment Department replants trees in Toloa Rainforest area

Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora said Toloa Rainforest is in need of urgent attention.

“The deliveries are part of the conservation work being planned and implemented by the Department of Environment through the Invasive Species project.”

“Part of the work is securing seedlings that can be planted in the rainforest.”

The Toloa Rainforest Reserve is the largest of these remaining patches.

It contains more than 200 plant species and two threatened bird species (the Pacific pigeon and the red shining parrot).

Large fruit bats, or flying foxes, are a common sight.

Human activities, however, have heavily disturbed the reserve, and invasive plants and animals compete with natives throughout the forest.