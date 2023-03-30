Tonga’s Eua Emergency Operation Centre receives High Frequency radios

A statement said the equipment is expected to enhance communication capabilities.

The equipment provided by the Pacific Emergency Telecommunication Cluster was installed by a team from MEIDECC’s Communications Department.

Senior Engineer Stan ‘Ahio said, “Communications with the outer islands is essential in times of disaster and since the HTHH disaster, Pacific ETC have bridge the communication gap by providing these HF radios. This will ensure that there are back up communication channels available at the outer islands especially when the telecom infrastructures are unavailable or disrupted by a disaster.”

Eua Island has a population of about 4900 people.