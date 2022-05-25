Tonga’s Fisheries Minister in NZ on medical grounds

The Minster of Health has confirmed this to Kaniva News saying Fakahau left Tonga for New Zealand last week for medical tests because the Vaiola hospital’s computerised tomography (CT) scanner stopped working.

Fakahau has joined Viliami Hingano, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, who arrived in Auckland in December for medical treatment.

Hingano flew to New Zealand in December for medical tests after the Vaiola hospital’s computerised tomography (CT) scanner stopped working, the Minister of Health told Kaniva News at the time.

The former government approved his travel last year in his capacity as the Ha’apai governor but his flight to New Zealand was repeatedly postponed by Tonga’s volcanic eruptions which started in December.

Photo file Caption: Tonga’s Minister of Fisheries Sēmisi Fakahau