Tonga’s Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warnings Centre monitors Cat 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa

At 6pm (local time) severe Tropical Cyclone "Yasa" Category 5 was located 850km Northwest of Pangai Ha'apai and Nuku'alofa and 654km West of Niuafo'ou.

According to FTCWC, the system is moving Southeast at about 11 knots (22km/hr).

The maximum winds near the center is about 130 knots (260km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 170 knots (340km/hr).

Associated strong winds with cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain will affect whole of Tonga by tomorrow.

A gale alert remains inforce for Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua land areas and waters.

A strong wind warning is now inforce for all of Tonga land and coastal waters.

A small craft advisory is now inforce for all of Tonga coastal waters.

FTCWC said a heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory are now inforce for Vava’u land areas but remain inforce for the Niuas land areas.

