The vaccines are provided by Japan.

Tonga’s Ministry of Health confirms that Japan provided 36,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the kingdom via COVAX.

The ministry has planned to distribute 4000 doses as the first roll out to Ha’apai.

Japan’s Ambassador, Kensaku Munenaga was present at the Maama 'o Mamani Hall in Pangai for the launch of the vaccine roll-out.