Tonga’s Heilala Holiday Lodge wins top Asia-Pacific region award

The eco-tourism resort was recognised and selected for its green and energy-efficient building structures, business concept and achievements.

A statement said, “this a great endorsement and validation of their eco-tourism development efforts in Tonga.”

“Heilala Holiday Lodge Management is delighted and honoured that their architecture and concept has given recognition to Tonga because the structure was built by Tongans and that indicates that Tongans are very capable of building their own green buildings.”

Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Sione Finau Moala-Mafi said he hopes this achievement will attract more and more people internationally and will pay more attention to Tonga, as a result will bring more eco-tourism resources to the Kingdom.

Heilala Holiday Lodge is located at Ha’atafu on Tongatapu.

Over 160,000 legal professionals in the Asia Pacific Region were invited to select candidates for the magazine’s judging panel to consider for the APAC Insider awards.

Candidates were judged based on their performance, business innovation, approach and competitiveness in the past 12 months to ensure the awards were given to the most deserving organisation.

APAC Insider is part of AI Global Media, a UK publication focused on business strategy, analysis, emerging trends and development opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Their awards are also accredited and monitored by the CPD (Continuing Professional Development, an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors and disciplines).

Photo file courtesy Tonga Ministry of Tourism Caption: Traditional fale at the Heilala Holiday Lodge