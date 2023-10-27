Tonga’s high school students engage in Design Thinking Workshop

The workshop is conducted by the United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office in Fiji, Samsung and the Ministry of Education and Training in Tonga.

A statement said “This workshop has brought together semi-finalists from various secondary schools in the country, including Apifo’ou College, Tonga High School, St. Andrews High School, Tailulu College, Tonga College, and Beulah Adventists School.”

“The primary objective of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge is to inspire and empower both students and teachers to apply STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills to address the pressing issues of climate change and plastic pollution.”

“This initiative seeks to achieve several key goals:

Enhancing STEAM capabilities through the use of digital technology and capacity building.

Encouraging the development of innovative solutions to address local challenges.

Raising awareness about the various development challenges faced in the region.

Nurturing the growth of future leaders who possess a strong sense of social responsibility.”