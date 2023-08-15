Tonga’s Houma Police Station resumes operations

This is after their operations were stopped for eight years due to the condition of their building being old and unsafe.

A statement confirmed that they will be operating from the Nukunuku station.

“Houma Police Station services will primarily cover the communities of ‘Utulau, Ha’alalo, Ha’akame, Houma, Vaotu’u, Fahefa, Kala’au, and Ha’utu at the Western District.”

“Operating hours will be from 8am-12am, from Monday to Sunday (telephone 43-312),” the statement reads.

Tonga Police stated that it is important for the communities within the Houma Police Station’s area of operation to be aware of these operating hours.