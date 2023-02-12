Tonga’s interim Ombudsman sworn in

This is following the retirement of the current Ombudsman, 'Aisea Taumoepeau, who will be retiring on 18 February.

She will be serving her new position for four-months, effective on 18 February.

The former Minister of Justice took her oath in parliament on 9 February.

‘Alisi was the first woman Solicitor General and Attorney General of Tonga, first woman Cabinet Minister and a former Justice Minister.

In August 2020, she was appointed as the King’s Counsel with 40-years of service in the legal profession among other milestones. She holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master of Law with Honours from Wellington’s Victoria University, and is a Barrister and Solicitor of New Zealand.