 

Tonga’s King and Queen to attend King Charles’s Coronation

BY: Loop Pacific
08:42, May 2, 2023
13 reads

The King and Queen of Tonga are expected to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of King Charles in London on Saturday.

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u are currently on a private visit to Bangkok from 25 April to 3 May enroute to the United Kingdom.

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’.

“After the Service, they return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’ and will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family, among other celebratory events and appearances,” a statement said.

     

Tags: 
King Tupou VI
Queen Nanasipau'u
King Charles Coronation
  • 13 reads