Tonga’s King and Queen to attend King Charles’s Coronation

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u are currently on a private visit to Bangkok from 25 April to 3 May enroute to the United Kingdom.

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’.

“After the Service, they return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’ and will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family, among other celebratory events and appearances,” a statement said.