Tonga’s King Tupou VI commissions new patrol boat

King Tupou VI commissioned the new Guardian Class Patrol Boats VOEA Ngahau Siliva at Masefield Navy Base, Touliki Wednesday.

A release said the vessel was donated to Tonga under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Programme which committed $2 billion to the Pacific and Timor-Leste over 30 years.

Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Adrian Morrison said, “Siliva joins her sister vessel, the VOEA Ngahau Koula, which His Majesty commissioned in October 2019. Together Siliva and Koula represent a significant security capability for Tonga.”

“They provide the platform for more effective, more wide-ranging protection of Tonga’s maritime borders and resources. They build on defence force capability to serve the nation during times of emergency.”

He added that, “An improved capability to provide humanitarian assistance and contribute significantly to disaster relief operations and to continue in a similar way to Tonga’s response to COVID-19.

Mr Morrison said, “We have been impressed with the results Tonga’s Navy has achieved from Koula. Particularly the results achieved through Joint Maritime Surveillance Patrols, which bring together border security agencies and enable more targeted and effective operations.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Responsible for Defence, Lord Ma’afu on behalf of the Government of Tonga expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Australia for strengthening Tonga’s security capability.

