Tonga’s King Tupou VI launches $2 million business complex in Vava’u

King Tupou VI officially launched the Fungalelea Business Complex that was built by the Sanft family.

The complex has a 60m frontage on Neiafu’s main street and a three storey building that goes down to the waterfront.

The youngest son of Carl and ‘Anaseini Sanft, Otto Gustav returned from New Zealand for his semester break last December to help with the construction progress.

“I am honoured and thankful for this opportunity to present the project overview of the Fungalelea Business Complex and I have gained valuable experience and learning that will assist and help me a lot to complete my academic study,” Otto said.

He said 80 per cent of the rental space of the building has been rented out.

The building was constructed on the site of the old trading store established by the Sanfts.

In 2017 the board of directors of O. G. Sanft Vava‘u Ltd decided to build a business complex to support the economic development in Vava‘u.