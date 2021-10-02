Tonga’s Kolomotu’a Government Middle School opens new classroom

The two-classroom building was constructed by the Government of Japan through its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.

The building can open up and be used as a hall.

Japanese Ambassador Kensaku Munenaga said, "It is our priority to ensure that all children enjoy their education in comfort. Education, especially primary education is extremely important to help children develop their capabilities and enhance their self-esteem."

“A good education is definitely a basis for the development and prosperity of Tonga. With our support, I hope that your circumstances for learning will be improved and all the students will study harder towards their promising future.”

The new classroom is worth around USD$88,000.