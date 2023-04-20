Tonga’s massive tsunami waves reduced

According to a study published by the University of Miami, shallow sea floors act as waves traps - reducing the size of waves as they approach land.

Researchers used a combination of before-and-after satellite imagery, drone mapping, and field observations, and data from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation Global Reef Expedition, to produce a tsunami simulation of the Tongan Archipelago.

The results showed how the complex shallow bathymetry in the region acted as a low-velocity wave trap, capturing a more than hour-long tsunami with waves up to 85 metres high one minute after the initial explosion.

The peak height of currents generated by the explosion is estimated to have been 85 metres high.

The tsunami had reduced to just 2 metres when hitting Tonga's main island of Tongatapu - just 65 kilometres away from the volcano.

The relatively low casualty rate of just three people, has astonished scientists given the the magnitude of the eruption, estimated to have been more than 15 megatons - 500 times more powerful than atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.