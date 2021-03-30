Tonga’s MEIDECC launches Climate Change Portal

MEIDECC CEO, Paula Ma’u said the portal will also contain the Tonga National Action Plan II.

The national action plan sets out six policy objectives and targets and an implementation strategy for the country to achieve its vision of a Resilient Tonga by 2035.

Ma’u launched the portal during a training with the media in Nuku’alofa Friday.

The portal will also contain policies, plans and other relevant information related to climate change.

The Joint National Action Plan II was created as a necessary document to bind the whole country towards integrating Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management into every level of development planning and in the execution of programmes and activities.”