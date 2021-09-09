Tonga’s Met Director Fa’anunu re-elected World Meteorological Organization Region V President

Fa’anunu will serve on the global body for another four years.

He was unanimously elected during the 18th Session of the WMO Region V that was held virtually from September 1-3.

Fa’anunu was first elected President at the 17th Session of WMO Region V held in 2018.

He was Vice President of the Region from 2010-2018 before the appointment.

Region V encompasses the largest area of the planet which WMO looks after in the field of meteorology and hydrology with the 24 member countries and territories.

It includes countries such as Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cook Islands, and Fiji, to name a few.

Tonga first became Member of the World Meteorological Organization on February 25, 1996.