Tonga’s Ministry of Infrastructure appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Heimuli’s appointment was effective from 10 May.

The Public Service Commission was announced earlier this week.

Heimuli has been acting in the role since February 2020.

He has worked in the public service since January 2008, in various roles including structural engineer, senior building compliance officer, and director for building control services.

He also negotiated and delivered on a number of major construction projects such as the continuation of the Tonga Climate Resilient Transport Project (TCRTP) Phase 2 funded by the World Bank, the ADB Salote Wharf Upgrade and the new Fanga’uta Bridge from Ma’ufanga to Folaha.

Heimuli holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology (2008) from the University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji. He also holds a Graduate Certificate in Project Management and is studying towards a Master of Project Management at Aberdeen Robert Gordon University, Scotland.

Photo supplied